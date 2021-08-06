CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » College Football » 6 Kentucky football players…

6 Kentucky football players charged with burglary

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 7:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, with one also accused of first degree wanton endangerment, following the investigation of an incident last March at a private party.

The Lexington Police Department said in a release Thursday that offensive lineman Reuben Adams, running back Robert McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, safety Devito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams were charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale also was charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.

The players face arraignment Friday in Fayette County District Court.

The release stated that on March 6 three individuals entered a private party uninvited at a residence and were asked to leave. They became upset and threatened to return, the release added, and came back a short time later with additional individuals.

They forced their way inside and one suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim, the release stated.

A message left with a Kentucky football spokesman was not immediately returned.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

Navy will likely counsel vaccine-resisting sailors before moving to punitive actions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up