Coronavirus News: Delta variant fuels case rise in Missouri | WV Gov. Justice: ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem’ | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » College Football » MMA gym owner offers…

MMA gym owner offers NIL deal for Miami football players

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 12:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida business owned by a longtime Miami football fan has committed to a large financial deal for Hurricanes football players to profit from use of their name, image and likeness.

American Top Team, a chain of mixed martial arts gyms, is offering a $500 monthly contract to Miami’s 90 scholarship players for advertising the gyms on social media – a commitment worth $540,000 if every player signed on.

Owner Dan Lambert has also started a marketing company called “Bring Back the U,” designed to connect local businesses with Miami players to allow them to take advantage of the NCAA’s recent move to allow college athletes to cash in on their fame.

In an interview with Rivals site CaneSport.com, Lambert said he wanted Miami to “try to be NIL U” and that athletes “deserve something on top of” their scholarships.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

IRS HR office understaffed ahead of agency's hiring surge, watchdog warns Congress

Soldiers' shirts may be the next thing connected to the internet

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up