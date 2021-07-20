Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » College Football » Deion Sanders: "Treat me…

Deion Sanders: “Treat me like Nick” Saban

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jackson State coach Deion Sanders walked out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day after a reporter twice called him by his first name.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback/return man and second-year head coach compared it to calling Alabama coach Nick Saban “Nick.”

“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders said Tuesday, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger.

“If you call Nick, Nick, you’ll get cussed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me,” Sanders later said. “Treat me like Nick.”

Sanders walked out after being referred to by his first name a second time.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

'Confusing' chain of command hangs over Veterans Affairs police reforms

National Guard readies severe budget measures to cover this year's Capitol security costs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up