CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » The Latest: South Carolina…

The Latest: South Carolina ends academic year with deficit

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 11:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The South Carolina athletic department said it will end its academic year with a $27 million deficit due to fewer people at football games last season and the increased costs of testing and quarantining athletes and staffers due to COVID-19.

The department announced Friday that the university will assume paying for the lost revenue cost until athletics can return to self-supporting status in 2022-23. South Carolina had only about 20,000 people at football games last fall because of the coronavirus.

Athletics will begin paying back the university in 2024-25. The department projected another shortfall for 2021-22 as it slowly returns to pre-pandemic status.

The athletic department was helped by a supplement of $23 million from the Southeastern Conference.

South Carolina has plans for full capacity of 77,559 at Williams-Brice Stadium for football games this fall.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up