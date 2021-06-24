CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Tennessee dismisses freshman QB recruit Kaidon Salter

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 4:00 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has dismissed freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter from the football team.

The school made the announcement Thursday in a two-line statement and gave no details behind the decision.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that Salter and freshman offensive lineman Amari McNeill were charged with misdemeanor drug offenses after an early morning traffic stop Saturday.

Salter, a former four-star recruit, had also been suspended during spring practice. He had been expected to compete for the position as first-year coach Josh Heupel looks to rebuild the program.

