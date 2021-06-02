VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
AP Top 25 Podcast: Beware 2020 surprises heading into 2021

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 9:44 AM

Indiana’s breakout was one of the stories of the 2020 football season. Don’t bank on the Hoosiers to top it in 2021.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, ESPN’s Chris Fallica, the Bear from “College GameDay,” joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to examine the team win totals set by oddmakers for the 2021 season.

The Hoosiers, who went 6-2 last year, are among Fallica’s five unders for this season.

That group also includes a Southeastern Conference team with a first-year coach and an Atlantic Coast Conference team with a tricky nonconference schedule.

Among Fallica’s five overs are a couple of Big Ten bounce-back candidates and a much-hyped Pac-12 contender.

Also, what was it like doing “GameDay” last season without fans and looking forward to this season and some possible destinations for the pregame show.

