Tennessee’s top tackler transferring to rival Alabama

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 1:47 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee’s leading tackler Henry To’o To’o is heading to rival Alabama.

The junior linebacker announced Saturday on social media that he was transferring to the defending national champions. To’o To’o would likely be a candidate to replace starting inside linebacker Dylan Moses.

A new NCAA policy allows players to transfer once and be eligible to play immediately. However, the Southeastern Conference currently requires intraconference transfers to sit out a season.

To’o To’o had 148 tackles over his first two seasons with the Volunteers, leading the team with 76 tackles and 10 stops for a loss as a sophomore.

To’o To’o was a Top 50 recruit and the third-rated outside linebacker in 2019, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

