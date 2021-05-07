CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer seeks full FDA approval | Md. partnership to help kids | Metro to expand bus service | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Saban tapes message encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 3:01 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama football coach Nick Saban has taped a public service announcement encouraging Alabamians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says Saban and others, including former NBA star Charles Barkley, participated in the PSA.

Less than 25% of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated, which ranks last nationally, according to the CDC.

University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has said the school intended to allow 100% capacity next season for the defending national champions.

Byrne posted a Tweet saying he appreciated “Coach Saban’s leadership encouraging vaccination.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

