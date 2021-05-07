CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer seeks full FDA approval | Md. partnership to help kids | Metro to expand bus service | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Presbyterian hires no-punt coach Kelley for FCS team

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 2:59 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Presbyterian has named successful Arkansas high school coach Kevin Kelley to coach its FCS program.

The school announced Kelley’s hiring on Friday.

Kelley had led Pulaski Academy in Little Rock to nine state titles and six in the past eight seasons. Kelley has also gained attention for his unique style that includes almost never punting and often going for an onside kick after his team scores.

Kelley was honored to accept the position, his first at the college level.

“I want to join this team in their pursuit of wins,” he said in a statement.

Kelley went 216-29-1 at Pulaski Academy and concluded a 13-0 championship season this past December.

Presbyterian athletic director Rob Acunto said Kelley stood out for both his success on the field and his character in leading players.

“We feel fortunate to have Kevin become a part of the PC family and lead our football program to new heights,” Acunto said in a release.

Kelley takes over for Tommy Spangler, who was let go this past season. Spangler was 12-28 his final four years.

