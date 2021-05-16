NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EDT First Round Saturday, April 24 South Dakota St. 31, Holy Cross 3 S. Illinois 34, Weber St.…

All Times EDT First Round Saturday, April 24

South Dakota St. 31, Holy Cross 3

S. Illinois 34, Weber St. 31

Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10

Jacksonville St. 49, Davidson 14

James Madison 31, VMI 24

North Dakota 44, Missouri St. 10

North Dakota St. 42, E. Washington 20

Sam Houston St. 21, Monmouth 15

Quarterfinals Sunday, May 2

Delaware 20, Jacksonville St. 14

Sam Houston St. 24, North Dakota St. 20

James Madison 34, North Dakota 21

South Dakota St. 31, S. Illinois 26

Semifinals Saturday, May 8

South Dakota St. 33, Delaware 3

Sam Houston St. 38, James Madison 35

Championship Sunday, May 16 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

Sam Houston St. 23, South Dakota St. 21

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.