CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Football » NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, April 24

South Dakota St. 31, Holy Cross 3

S. Illinois 34, Weber St. 31

Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10

Jacksonville St. 49, Davidson 14

James Madison 31, VMI 24

North Dakota 44, Missouri St. 10

North Dakota St. 42, E. Washington 20

Sam Houston St. 21, Monmouth 15

Quarterfinals
Sunday, May 2

Delaware 20, Jacksonville St. 14

Sam Houston St. 24, North Dakota St. 20

James Madison 34, North Dakota 21

South Dakota St. 31, S. Illinois 26

Semifinals
Saturday, May 8

South Dakota St. 33, Delaware 3

Sam Houston St. 38, James Madison 35

Championship
Sunday, May 16
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Sam Houston St. 23, South Dakota St. 21

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Best shot at USPS reform in Congress gets better with 20 senators supporting bipartisan bill

Centers of Excellence help DHS combat bio threats, domestic terrorism

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up