NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

|First Round
|Saturday, April 24
South Dakota St. 31, Holy Cross 3
S. Illinois 34, Weber St. 31
Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10
Jacksonville St. 49, Davidson 14
James Madison 31, VMI 24
North Dakota 44, Missouri St. 10
North Dakota St. 42, E. Washington 20
Sam Houston St. 21, Monmouth 15
|Quarterfinals
|Sunday, May 2
Delaware 20, Jacksonville St. 14
Sam Houston St. 24, North Dakota St. 20
James Madison 34, North Dakota 21
South Dakota St. 31, S. Illinois 26
|Semifinals
|Saturday, May 8
South Dakota St. 33, Delaware 3
Sam Houston St. 38, James Madison 35
|Championship
|Sunday, May 16
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
Sam Houston St. 23, South Dakota St. 21
