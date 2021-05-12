CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Leipold’s Kansas staff mix of Jayhawks, Buffalo assistants

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 4:32 PM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — New Kansas coach Lance Leipold is retaining longtime assistant Emmett Jones, who had served as the Jayhawks’ interim coach when the program was missing both a football coach and athletic director.

Leipold, who was hired away from Buffalo two weeks ago, announced the majority of his staff on Wednesday.

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and defensive coordinator Brian Borland followed Leipold from Division III power Wisconsin-Whitewater to the Division I level, where together they helped to turn around the Bulls program.

Also joining Leipold’s staff from Buffalo are longtime offensive line coach Scott Fuchs, linebackers coach Chris Simpson and quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski.

Defensive line coach Kwahn Drake, cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson, running backs coach Jonathan Wallace and special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover were kept along with Jones from the previous staff at Kansas.

