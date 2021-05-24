MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Ex-LSU starting quarterback TJ Finley transferring to Auburn

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 2:37 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley is transferring to Southeastern Conference Western Division rival Auburn.

Finley announced his decision Monday with a video posted on social media.

Finley started five games last season as a freshman. The former three-star recruit passed for 941 yards with five touchdowns against five interceptions.

It’s unclear if he’ll have a chance to compete with Bo Nix for the starting job. Nix has started every game for Auburn his first two seasons under coach Gus Malzahn, who was replaced by Bryan Harsin. Nix is currently backed up by Grant Loy and freshman Dematrius Davis.

Finley was benched for the final two games in favor of Max Johnson. He was competing with Johnson and Myles Brennan during the spring.

