Cornhuskers to bring in FCS Fordham for September home game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska finalized its 2021 football schedule with the addition of a home game against Fordham on Sept. 4, replacing a previously scheduled November game against Southeastern Louisiana.

The game against the Rams, a Football Championship Subdivision member in New York City, was announced Monday and gives Nebraska two home dates in September.

Fordham will be playing an opponent from a Power Five conference for the first time since 1954, the last season before the program went on hiatus for nine years. Nebraska will pay a $500,000 guarantee.

The Cornhuskers open Aug. 29 at Illinois. That game originally was scheduled to be played in Dublin, Ireland.

“We have been actively exploring opportunities to play a home game on Sept. 4 since our Ireland trip to play Illinois was canceled,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said. “It was important for several reasons to add a September home game. It provides a better flow to the start of our season for our team, and gives us a valuable early-season showcase for recruits. This will also provide our fans and local businesses with a home game on the traditional season-opening weekend.”

Moos said he appreciated the flexibility of Fordham and Southeastern Louisiana to make the schedule change possible. The Huskers had been scheduled to play Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13.

Fordham was 2-1 in three spring games. The Rams were 4-8 in 2019 and did not play a 2020 fall season because of the pandemic.

