Colgate football coach Dan Hunt leaves over school violation

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 4:00 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate football coach Dan Hunt is leaving to “address personal issues” following an unspecified “violation of university policy not involving students.”

The school said Monday the decision was reviewed by the athletic department and had the support of the administration and board of trustees.

Hunt had been with the program since 1995 and had been head coach since succeeding Dick Biddle in 2014. Associate head coach Stan Dakosty, a Colgate graduate and on the football staff since 2007, will serve as interim head coach for the 2021 season.

“We believe the program will benefit from the continuity of his leadership and strong relationship with our athletes, alumni and staff,” athletic director Nicki Moore said in a statement.

Hunt’s teams went 40-33 overall, 27-11 in the Patriot League, and 3-2 in Championship Subdivision playoff appearances.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

