AP 2021 FCS All-America Team The Associated Press

The Associated Press FCS All-America team as chosen by a panel of media members with coordination from College Sports Information Directors of America. FIRST TEAM Offense Quarterback — Eric Barriere, senior, Eastern Washington. Running backs — Otis Weah, sophomore; North Dakota; Julius Chestnut, sophomore, Sacred Heart. Linemen — Cordell Volson, senior, North Dakota State; Drew Himmelman, senior, Illinois State; Garrett Greenfield, sophomore, South Dakota State; David Kroll, senior, Delaware; P.J. Burkhalter, senior, Nicholls. Receivers — Jakob Herres, junior, VMI; Tyler Hudson, sophomore, Central Arkansas. Tight end — Ryan Miller, junior, Furman. All-purpose player — Christian Watson, junior, North Dakota State. Kicker — Luis Aguilar, senior, Northern Arizona. Defense Linemen — Jared Brinkman, senior, Northern Iowa; Jahari Kay, senior, Sam Houston; Isiah Chambers, senior, McNeese State; Mike Greene, senior, James Madison. Linebackers — La'akea Kaho'ohanohano-Davis, junior, Southern Utah; Stone Snyder, sophomore, VMI; Colby Campbell, senior, Presbyterian. Secondary — Chris Edmonds, sophomore, Samford; Nicario Harper, sophomore, Jacksonville State; Robert Rochell, senior, Central Arkansas; Kendrick Whitehead, junior, Delaware. Punter — Garrett Wegner, senior, North Dakota State. SECOND TEAM Offense Quarterback — Cole Kelley, senior, Southeastern Louisiana. Running backs — Dejoun Lee, senior, Delaware; Percy Ageyi-Obese, senior, James Madison. Linemen — Ty Whitworth, senior, Weber State; Nathan Nguon, senior, North Dakota; Colby Thomas, senior, Sam Houston State; Raymond Gillespie, senior, James Madison. Tight end — Trae Berry, senior, Jacksonville State. Receivers — Avante Cox, junior, Southern Illinois; Jequez Ezzard, senior, Sam Houston. All-purpose player — Quay Holmes, junior, East Tennessee State. Kicker —- Ethan Ratke, senior, James Madison. Defense Linemen — Jordan Lewis, junior, Southern; Kobie Turner, junior, Richmond; Jevon Leon, sophomore, Sam Houston; Kevin Glajchen, senior, San Diego. Linebacker — Conner Mortensen, senior, Weber State; Bryson Armstrong, senior, Kennesaw; Tre Walker, junior, Idaho. Secondary —- Don Gardner, senior, South Dakota State; Kordell Jackson, senior, Austin Peay; Qua Brown, senior, Southern Illinois; Decobie Durant, senior, South Carolina State. Punter — Cade Coffey, senior, Idaho.

