CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » VMI earns first FCS…

VMI earns first FCS playoff bid, beats The Citadel 31-17

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 7:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw three touchdown passes, and No. 15 VMI will enter the FCS playoffs for the first time with its 31-17 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

The Keydets (6-1, 6-1), who also collected their first Southern Conference title since 1977, will find out their playoff opponent on Sunday when the Division I Football Championship Committee releases the 16-team bracket.

Morgan has started the last three games since taking over for the Keydets’ all-time passing leader and Maryland recruit Reece Udinski, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Samford on March 20. Morgan completed 25 of 34 passes for 328 yards against The Citadel, connecting with 6-foot-4 Jakob Herres on 11 receptions for 123 yards that included a 50-yard touchdown catch.

Michael Jackson and Korey Bridy also caught a touchdown pass for VMI, which has won two straight since ending a 12-game losing streak to the rival Bulldogs (2-10, 2-6).

Quarterback Jaylan Adams had two touchdown runs for The Citadel. Adams had 83 yards rushing on 20 carries and was 2 of 8 passing for 16 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up