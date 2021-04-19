CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC walk-in vaccine sites | Return to college plans | Region's vaccination numbers | All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Virginia coach: WR Davis,…

Virginia coach: WR Davis, LB Bennett out with knee injuries

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday that wide receiver Lavell Davis Jr. and linebacker Chico Bennett Jr. have sustained ACL injuries during spring practice and will be sidelined until at least November.

Davis, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, was expected to be a major contributor on offense this season. He caught 20 passes for 515 yards, a 25.8-yard average last season. That was the second-best average in the nation. He also had five touchdowns in just eight games.

Bennett, a junior transfer from Georgia Tech, was being counted on to contribute at linebacker, Mendenhall said. The coach said one of the injuries was sustained without contact and the other was a contact injury, but declined to say which was which.

“Those are the only two players that have been injured to this point,” Mendenhall said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

Military exchanges open to DoD civilian employees, retirees next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up