Southern beats Grambling State 49-7 in Bayou Classic

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 7:23 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Ladarius Skelton completed 6 of 8 passes for 102 yards and ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns, and Southern beat Grambling State 49-7 on Saturday.

Skelton was awarded his third straight Bayou Classic MVP as he helped the Jaguars (5-1, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) win their third straight game against Grambling with the largest margin of victory in the rivalry since 1939.

Southern led 28-0 at halftime and plowed through the Grambling defense on the first drive of the second half, making it 35-0 on Skelton’s keeper with 11:40 left in the third quarter.

Elijah Walker got the Tigers (0-4, 0-4) on the board with a TD pass to Raylon Richardson that cut the deficit to 35-7.

Grambling was returning to action after a two-game pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

Southern still has a chance to advance to the SWAC championship game on May 1, pending the outcome of other conference games yet to be played.

