Sneed, DeMorat lead Fordham in 40-8 win over Colgate

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 7:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Trey Sneed and quarterback Tim DeMorat each had a pair of touchdown runs to lead Fordham to a 40-8 victory over Colgate on Saturday.

Sneed had 93 yards rushing on 23 carries, and he scored twice from inside the 4 in the fourth quarter. Sneed also caught five passes for 62 yards. DeMorat was 22-of-31 passing for 274 yards. DeMorat scored from the 1 and 5 in the first quarter, but he finished with minus-8 yards on 10 carries.

Jeremy Imperati ran an interception 12 yards into the end zone in the first quarter for Fordham (1-1, 1-1 Patriot League).

Grant Breneman completed 16 of 33 passes for 182 yards but threw four interceptions for Colgate (0-2, 0-2). Breneman added 75 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

