Presbyterian dismisses football coach Tommy Spangler

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 4:02 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Presbyterian has announced that football coach Tommy Spangler won’t return to the Football Championship Subdivision school.

Athletic director Rob Acunto said Wednesday that after a review, it was determined the “change in leadership was in the best interest of PC and its student athletes.”

Acunto said the school has begun a national search for Spangler’s replacement.

Spangler was in his second stint as Presbyterian football coach. He went 42-24 from 2001-06, leading the program to the NCAA Division II Playoffs in 2005 before the school moved up to FCS.

Spangler returned to the school as its defensive coordinator in 2013 and was elevated to head coach after the 2016 season. He was 12-28 the past four seasons, including a 4-3 mark in the recently completely spring season after not playing this past fall due to COVID-19.

The school currently competes in the non-scholarship FCS conference, the Pioneer League.

