Peevy passes for 406 yards, Mercer beats Furman 26-14

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 7:10 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy passed for a season-high 406 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, and Mercer won its third straight with a 26-14 win over Furman.

Peevy completed 21 of 36 passes for the Bears (4-5, 4-2 Southern Conference). The freshman’s previous high was 208 yards passing against The Citadel on Feb. 27.

Ty James caught eight passes for a season-high 179 yards and a touchdown and Ethan Dirrim had four catches for and a season-high 110 yards and a TD catch for Mercer. James and Dirrim are both freshmen.

Mercer has back-to-back wins over teams ranked in the FCS Top 25. The Bears beat Chattanooga 35-28 when the Mocs were ranked ninth on March 27 and Furman, which entered Saturday’s game ranked 21st.

Hamp Sisson passed for 177 yards and a touchdown for the Paladins (3-3, 3-3).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

