NCAA FCS Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT First Round Saturday, April 24 Holy Cross at South Dakota St., 3 p.m. S. Illinois at Weber St., 4 p.m. Sacred Heart at Delaware, 7 p.m. Jacksonville St. 49, Davidson 14 James Madison 31, VMI 24 Missouri St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m. E. Washington at North Dakota St., 3:30 p.m. Sam Houston 21, Monmouth 15 Quarterfinals May 1 and 2 South Dakota St.-Holy Cross winner vs. Weber St.-S. Illinois winner, TBA Delaware-Sacred Heart winner vs. Jacksonville St., TBA James Madison vs. North Dakota-Missouri St. winner, TBA North Dakota St.-E. Washington winner vs. Sam Houston, TBA Semifinals Saturday, May 8 TBD Championship Sunday, May 16 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.