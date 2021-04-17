CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Montana downs Portland St.…

Montana downs Portland St. 48-7 behind Humphrey, Harris

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and Xavier Harris ran for two scores and Montana beat Portland State 48-7 on Saturday.

It was Portland State’s first game since since a 53-46 loss at Eastern Washington on Nov. 23, 2019; a span of 511 days.

Both Portland State and Montana opted out of the Big Sky Conference’s six-game spring season. It was the Vikings’ only game of the spring. Montana (2-0) beat Division II-member Central Washington 59-3 on April 10.

Harris, who finished with 109 yards rushing on 13 carries, got the Grizzlies going with touchdown runs of 28 and 4 yards for a 14-0 lead. Then, to close the first half, Humphrey threw touchdowns of 54 and 15 yards to Gabe Sulser and Samuel Akem respectively for a 27-0 advantage.

Portland State got on the board when Davis Alexander found Mataio Talalemotu for a 73-yard score to start the third quarter. Alexander finished with 193 yards passing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up