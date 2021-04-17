CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Efficient Nick leads S.…

Efficient Nick leads S. Carolina St. past Delaware St. in OT

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tyrece Nick completed four passes, three going for touchdowns, and South Carolina State beat Delaware State 31-28 in overtime on Saturday.

BJ Davis sacked Delaware State quarterback Jared Lewis for a 15-yard loss and forced him into a fumble which was recovered by the Bulldogs’ Dallas Foard in the Hornets’ first possession in overtime.

South Carolina State (3-1, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) ended it with Dyson Roberts’ 23-yard field goal.

Nick completed 4-of-6 passing attempts for 159 yards and connected with Shaqaun Davis on a 74-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14 early in the second quarter. Nick threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Deprince Haynes in the first quarter, and just before halftime he found Davis again, this time for a 43-yard score to even it at 21.

Quincy Hill threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Davis for a 28-21 lead before Lewis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kwannah Kollie to knot it at 28 with 2:12 left in regulation.

Davis finished with 146 yards receiving on four receptions and three touchdowns.

Lewis completed 10-of-15 passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns for the Hornets.

Delaware State (2-3, 2-2) hasn’t had a winning season since since going 6-5 in the 2013 campaign.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up