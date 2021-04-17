Efficient Nick leads S. Carolina St. past Delaware St. in OT

Tyrece Nick completed four passes, three going for touchdowns, and South Carolina State beat Delaware State 31-28 in overtime on Saturday.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tyrece Nick completed four passes, three going for touchdowns, and South Carolina State beat Delaware State 31-28 in overtime on Saturday.

BJ Davis sacked Delaware State quarterback Jared Lewis for a 15-yard loss and forced him into a fumble which was recovered by the Bulldogs’ Dallas Foard in the Hornets’ first possession in overtime.

South Carolina State (3-1, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) ended it with Dyson Roberts’ 23-yard field goal.

Nick completed 4-of-6 passing attempts for 159 yards and connected with Shaqaun Davis on a 74-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14 early in the second quarter. Nick threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Deprince Haynes in the first quarter, and just before halftime he found Davis again, this time for a 43-yard score to even it at 21.

Quincy Hill threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Davis for a 28-21 lead before Lewis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kwannah Kollie to knot it at 28 with 2:12 left in regulation.

Davis finished with 146 yards receiving on four receptions and three touchdowns.

Lewis completed 10-of-15 passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns for the Hornets.

Delaware State (2-3, 2-2) hasn’t had a winning season since since going 6-5 in the 2013 campaign.

