DeMorat throws 3 TD passes, Fordham beats Bucknell 31-17

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 5:14 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw three touchdowns passes, Mike Courtney had a Pick 6, and Fordham beat Bucknell 31-17 on Saturday.

DeMorat connected with Fotis Kokosioulis on a 50-yard score that tied the game 17-17 with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter. About three minutes later, Courtney intercepted a Logan Bitikofer pass and returned it 49 yards into the end zone. DeMorat’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Dequece Carter capped the scoring with 8:45 remaining.

DeMorat was 32-of-42 passing for 335 yards. He tossed a 5-yard TD pass to MJ Wright late in the second quarter. Glenn Cunningham had two interceptions for the Rams (2-1, 2-1 Patriot League).

Coleman Bennett had a 23-yard touchdown run for Bucknell (2-1, 2-1) with 28 seconds left in the second quarter that tied the game at 10. Tyler Beverett added a 4-yard scoring run early in the third.

