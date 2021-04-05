CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Alabama hires special teams coordinator, tight ends coach

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 5:36 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has hired Drew Svoboda as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced the hiring Monday of the former Memphis and Rice assistant.

Svoboda spent three years coaching special teams at Rice and one spring as special teams coordinator at Memphis.

The former Texas high school head coach was the Owls’ running backs coach in 2018 and coached fullbacks the next two seasons.

Svoboda led Klein Collins High School to five district championships, eight playoff appearances and a 93-24 record in 10 seasons as head coach. His .795 winning percentage ranked sixth among active Texas 6A head coaches at the end of the 2017 season.

Svoboda replaces Jay Graham, who resigned in February, saying on Twitter that he planned to “seek professional help immediately” and learn to better understand mental health, citing the challenges amid the pandemic.

