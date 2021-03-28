CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Wilson, Austin Peay beat Jacksonville St. 13-10

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 6:42 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — DeAngelo Wilson had a career-high 10 receptions for 118 yards and a score and the Austin Peay defense forced six turnovers as the Governors beat Jacksonville State 13-10 on Sunday.

Draylen Ellis was 28-of-53 passing for 211 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Austin Peay (3-5, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference).

Jacksonville State (7-2, 4-1), ranked No. 7 in the STATS FCS poll, had won seven in a row since losing its season opener to Florida State back on Oct. 3. The Gamecocks committed 18 penalties for 126 yards, including a personal foul on a third-and-7 play that gave Austin Peay a new set of downs with 1:31 to play.

Kam Ruffin had two of Austin Peay’s four interceptions.

John Whiteside recovered a fumble after his strip-sack of Jacksonville State’s Zion Webb with three minutes to play.

Josh Samuel had 20 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Gamecocks.

