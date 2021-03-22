UNC reaches deal on extensions for Brown, assistant coaches

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension for football coach Mack Brown and…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension for football coach Mack Brown and three-year deals with all 10 full-time assistant coaches.

The school said Monday that the 69 year-old Brown’s deal runs through the 2025 season, staying at a five-year length. It maintains terms from the previous agreement, which paid Brown $2.75 million in base and supplemental pay annually along with performance bonuses.

The staff deals run through the 2023 season, with receivers coach Lonnie Galloway being promoted to assistant head coach. Running backs coach Larry Porter will also serve as assistant special teams coordinator.

The Tar Heels (8-4) cracked the top 10 in the AP Top 25 in Brown’s second season before finishing at No. 18, marking only the second time UNC had finished in the poll since Brown left UNC for Texas in 1997.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.