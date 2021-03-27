CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Tompkins’ 4-yard run lifts UC Davis over Idaho State 31-27

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 8:15 PM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Trent Tompkins scored on a 4-yard keeper with 8 seconds left and UC Davis beat Idaho State 31-27 on Saturday.

Tompkins, a freshman quarterback the Aggies (3-1, 3-1 Big Sky Conference) use in unique situations, finished with 10 yards on four carries and one 8-yard reception. Hunter Rodrigues was 16 of 25 for 168 yards passing, and Lan Larison ran 12 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns for UC Davis, ranked 15th in the FCS Top 25.

The Bengals (1-3, 1-3) led 20-14 on Tyler Vander Waal’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and retook the lead at 27-24 on Vander Waal’s 32-yard TD pass to Xavier Guillory with 3:42 left in the game.

UC Davis then drove 75 yards on 10 plays and Chris Venable intercepted Vander Wall’s pass on the last play of the game to secure the win.

Idaho State lost the last game it played on another last-minute touchdown, 46-42 to Eastern Washington on March 13.

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

