CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » The Latest: South Carolina…

The Latest: South Carolina plans for fans at spring FB game

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 12:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

South Carolina plans to have about 9,000 fans at Williams-Brice Stadium for its spring football game on April 24.

The school said that because of continuing COVID-19 concerns, seats in the lower and club levels of the stadium will be general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis in socially distanced pods of five according to CDC guidelines.

Available seats will be designated with a green “please sit here” sticker. Face coverings over the nose and mouth will be required to attend and will have to be worn except when eating or drinking.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said information the school’s received from health officials are “promising trends” regarding the pandemic, and the guidelines for the game are part of that.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Catch up on all the sessions from Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Even as negative audit findings rise, glimmers of progress on DoD's 2020 financial statement

Watchdog: Ex-Navy auditor sexually harassed female workers

DoD top brass worried about supply chain amidst heavy spending, fewer prime contracts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up