CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Tarleton State beats Midwestern…

Tarleton State beats Midwestern State 33-21

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 10:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Steven Duncan passed for 183 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and Tarleton State beat longtime rival Midwestern State 33-21 on Saturday night.

The Texans (4-2) played against Midwestern State in the Division II Lone Star Conference in every season since 2004 and are currently in their first year of their four-year transition to Division I in the Western Athletic Conference.

Khalil Banks ran 21 times for 135 yards and a touchdown and Ryheem Skinner added 19 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Tariq Bitson had six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns for Tarleton State.

Skinner’s 4-yard TD run made it 33-21 with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter and Zach Strong sacked Derrick Ponder on a third-and-6 to force Midwestern State to punt less than 2½ minutes later.

Justin Jones ran for 68 yards and a touchdown and K’Vonte Jackson rushed for 54 yards and a score for the Mustangs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up