CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Skelton, Southern cruise past…

Skelton, Southern cruise past Texas Southern, 51-23

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 12:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Ladarius Skelton was 9-of-14 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns and added 75 yards rushing on 12 carries, Skykee Thomas had a 98-yard kickoff return for a score, and Southern beat Texas Southern 51-23 on Saturday night.

Jarod Sims ran for two scores and added 22-yard TD catch and Ethan Howard had touchdown receptions of 38 and 18 yards for Southern (1-1, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jordan Lewis sacked Texas Southern’s Jalen Brown in the end zone to make it 9-0 midway through the first quarter and the Jaguars led the rest of the way. Brown hit Ke’Lenn Davis for a 54-yard touchdown that trimmed the Tigers’ deficit to 16-14 with 2:28 left in the first half but Thomas took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and Texas Southern got no closer.

Brown finished 20-of-35 passing for 275 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (0-2, 0-2). Jacorey Howard had a 3-yard TD run and LaDarius Owens scored on a 5-yard run.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up