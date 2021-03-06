CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Rodrigues throws 3 TDs,…

Rodrigues throws 3 TDs, leads UC Davis over Idaho 27-17

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 6:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Hunter Rodrigues threw three touchdown passes and UC Davis beat Idaho 27-17 on Saturday.

Rodrigues tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jared Harrell that pulled the Aggies to 17-14 late in the third quarter, and his 11-yard scoring throw to Carson Crawford made it 20-17 with 7:41 left. Lan Larison added a 9-yard TD run with 3:12 remaining.

Rodrigues was 23-of-29 passing for 243 yards, and had a 25-yard touchdown pass to Crawford in the second quarter. Crawford finished with eight receptions for 120 yards, and Larison had 66 yards rushing. Jr. Gilliam added 145 yards on 26 carries for UC Davis.

Mike Beaudry threw a 19-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 9-yard score for Idaho (1-1, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). He had 236 yards passing and 44 yards on the ground.

It was the season opener for UC Davis, which had its originally intended start on Feb. 27 against Cal Poly postponed due to COVID-related issues within the Mustangs’ program.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up