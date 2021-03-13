CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
PAT kick in OT wins it as Lamar clips McNeese State 27-26

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 5:25 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Marcel Johnson ran 15 yards on fourth down to keep Lamar’s hopes alive in overtime, Jalen Dummett scored on the next play and kicker Bailey Griffen booted home the game-winner as Lamar clipped McMeese State 27-26 on Saturday.

The dramatic come-from-behind win in the Battle of the Border was coach Blane Morgan’s first at Lamar (1-2, 1-2 Southland Conference).

McNeese (1-3, 0-3) was driving at the end of regulation but Cody Orgeron’s pass on fourth-and-10 was picked off at the 5 as time expired. Carlos Williams was the workhorse in OT, pounding the ball over from the 2 as the Cowboys led 26-20.

Jacob Abel’s PAT kick attempt was blocked by Lamar’s interior lineman Vincent Rollins, who timed a leap and was able to swat it.

Dummett was 8 of 11 passing for 100 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He was sacked five times.

Orgeron was held to 78 yards passing with an interception. Williams picked up 90 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, where the Cowboys rolled up 321 yards.

