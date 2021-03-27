CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Nayar leads game-winning drive, Idaho beats SUU 33-32

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 7:22 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Nikhil Nayar threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood with 7 seconds left to give Idaho a 33-32 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

Nayar, the Vandals’ third-string quarterback, entered the game late in the third quarter and finished 12-of-20 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His passing accounted for all 82 yards of Idaho’s 15-play, game-winning drive.

Idaho’s starting quarterback Mike Beaudry was unavailable for the game for undisclosed reasons. CJ Jordan, who started in Beaudry’s place, limped off the field after a sack and finished with 183 yards passing in the first three quarters for Idaho (2-1, 2-1 Big Sky Conference).

Hayden Hatten had 12 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown for the Vandals. Haywood caught six passes for 68 yards and Dylan Thigpen ran nine times for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Miller passed for 422 yards and three touchdowns for the Thunderbirds (1-3, 1-3). Southern Utah extended its lead to 32-27 on Jake Gerardi’s 46-yard field goal with 2:16 left.

