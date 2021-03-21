CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Football » Larco boots game winner…

Larco boots game winner and UT Martin edges Austin Peay

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 7:58 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Larco made all three of his field goal attempts including one from 46 yards as time expired and UT Martin beat Austin Peay 37-34 on Sunday.

John Bachus III threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Richie Griglione with 7:12 left to bring the Skyhawks (2-2, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference) into a tie at 34.

But the Governors (2-5, 2-2) managed just five yards on their ensuing drive and held the ball for just 77 seconds before punting and leaving UT Martin with plenty of time.

The Skyhawks drove 41 yards in 11 plays over the final 5:55 to set up Larco’s game-winning kick which marked the seventh-lead change of the game.

Larco added field goals of 41 and 30 yards and made all four extra-points to account for 13 of the Skyhawks’ 37 points. Bachus threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

Draylen Ellis threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns for Austin Peay, Ahmaad Tanner had 105 yards rushing on 14 carries and a touchdown and DeAngelo Wilson had 107 receiving yards on four catches with a touchdown.

