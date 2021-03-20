CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Football » Imoh runs for 3…

Imoh runs for 3 TDS, William & Mary; Mary tops Elon 31-10

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 7:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Malachi Imoh rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns to lead William & Mary to a 31-10 win over Elon on Saturday.

Imoh, a freshman who had 11 yards on six carries in his collegiate debut, broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 38-yarder in the second to give the Tribe a 17-3 lead at the half. Both times he broke through the middle of the line and then outran the secondary.

He wrapped up the win with a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:43 to play.

Hollis Mathis threw for 175 yards with a 36-yard touchdown connection with Cole Blackman in the third period for the Tribe (1-1, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). They finished with 408 total yards despite three turnovers.

JR Martin threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jaylan Thomas for the Elon touchdown. The Phoenix (1-4, 0-3), who have lost four straight, had 201 yards of total offense.

The last time the teams met, Williams & Mary won 31-29 in five overtimes, the longest FCS game in the 2019 season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA gives agencies 90 days to further harden networks against Microsoft email threat

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

Army’s top R&D command charts a course for post-pandemic telework

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up