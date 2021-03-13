CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Huff leads Presbyterian to 31-13 win in 1st PFL game

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 4:03 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Huff passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead Presbyterian to a 31-16 win over Morehead State on Saturday in the Blue Hose’ first Pioneer Football League game.

After throwing for two touchdowns in the second quarter, Huff’s 14-yard scamper, set up by Keith Pearson’s 65-yard punt return, gave Presbyterian a 31-3 lead barely five minutes into the third quarter.

The Blue Hose (1-1, 1-0) turned a fumble recovery into Delvecchio Powell II’s 4-yard touchdown run on their first possession. Huff then found Dylan Thibault for a 4-yard touchdown and Mathew Rivera for a 65-yard back-breaking touchdown 37 seconds before the half. That catch-and-run made it 24-3 at the break.

Huff was 17 of 28 for 211 yards, Powel had 104 yards on 26 rushes and Rivera 116 yards on four catches.

Presbyterian will not be full-fledged members of the PFL until the fall season.

Mark Pappas threw for two touchdowns in the second half for the Eagles (0-2, 0-1), including a 50-yard to BJ Byrd who had seven receptions for 148 yards.

