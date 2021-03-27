CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Holmes leads East Tennessee…

Holmes leads East Tennessee St. over Western Carolina 24-17

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quay Holmes had 30 carries for 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead East Tennessee State to a 24-17 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Holmes had a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and his 5-yard TD run with 12:40 remaining was the only score in the second half. Jacob Saylors ran the ball 15 times for a career-best 136 yards rushing for East Tennessee State (3-1, 3-1 Southern Conference).

Tyler Keltner kicked a program-record 54-yard field goal for the Buccaneers.

Ryan Glover was 14-of-23 passing for 168 yards for Western Carolina (1-8, 1-5). He tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Raekwon Heath in the first quarter. Carlos Davis threw his only pass of the game, a 44-yard touchdown to a wide-open Clayton Bardall early in the second for the Catamounts.

The Buccaneers avenged last season’s 23-20 overtime loss at Western Carolina.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

DeJoy says USPS to run out of cash in late 2022 without 10-year reform plan

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up