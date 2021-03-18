CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
HBCU Legacy Bowl to be played next February in New Orleans

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 11:12 AM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Black College Football Hall of Fame has established the HBCU Legacy Bowl, a postseason all-star game that will showcase NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities.

The game will take place on the Saturday after the Super Bowl next February at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University.

NFL Network will broadcast the game. The league is a major partner in the game, as are Tulane and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches,” BCF Hall of Fame inductee Doug Williams said. “We’re excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month.”

The game is part of a weeklong celebration of Black culture and history. About 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited.

“HBCUs are a bridge to equality,” said James “Shack” Harris, a BCF Hall of Fame member. “We thank the NFL for their support and in sharing our commitment to lifting up others.”

Williams and Harris are co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

