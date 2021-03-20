CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Fagnano accounts for 5…

Fagnano accounts for 5 TDs, Maine beats Stony Brook 35-19

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 4:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Maine to a 35-19 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday.

Fagnano was 18 of 28 for 244 yards passing and carried it 10 times for 24 yards. Andre Miller caught three touchdown passes and finished with eight receptions for 133 yards. It was the second straight week Fagnano, the Colonial Athletic Association co-player of the week, and Miller connected for three touchdowns.

Shawn Bowman added five receptions a touchdown for Maine (2-1, 2-1), which outscored Stony Brook 28-6 in the second half.

Ty Son Lawton had 134 yards rushing and Seba Nekhet added 97 yards on the ground to lead Stony Brook (0-3, 0-3). Tyquell Fields was 11-of-25 passing for 108 yards, including a touchdown pass to Delante Hellams Jr. Lawon and Fields each had a touchdown run.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up