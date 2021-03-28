CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Dixie State beats former conference foe Fort Lewis 60-0

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 12:10 AM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Kody Wilstead tied his career high and the Dixie State record with five TD passes on Saturday night, and Dixie State closed its spring football season with a 60-0 win over Fort Lewis.

Wilstead passed for 282 yards and Deven Osborne had seven catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Trailblazers (2-3). Quali Conley ran 10 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 24 yards and another score.

Darrius G. Smith made his head coaching debut with Fort Lewis. Emmanuel Nwosu ran 14 times for 69 yards for the Skyhawks.

Dixie State was a member of the Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference from 2016 to 2019, Fort Lewis’ current conference.

