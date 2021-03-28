DeBique’s 154 yards running sends Long Island past Merrimack

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan DeBique ran for 154 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown and Long Island…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan DeBique ran for 154 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown and Long Island beat Merrimack 31-20 on Sunday closing out the Northeast Conference spring season for both teams.

After Jack Esquivel completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Pat Conroy for a 6-0 Merrimack lead, the Sharks (2-2, 2-2) took control, scoring three touchdown on their next three drives.

DeBique’s 1-yard scoring plunge finished a 15-play, 82-yard drive that took 6-1/2 minutes off the clock and made it 7-6. Domonhic Jennings ran for a 2-yard score after Long Island’s defense forced the Warriors (0-3, 0-3) to punt, and after an Esquivel interception, Conor Regan threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Damien Caffrey early in the second quarter for a 15-point lead.

Regan threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Esquivel threw for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns but was intercepted by four different Long Island defenders.

