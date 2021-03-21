CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Football » Clark, Bryant defense stymie…

Clark, Bryant defense stymie Wagner 27-7

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 5:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Ryan Clark threw for 154 yards and ran for a touchdown as Bryant beat Wagner 27-7 on Sunday.

It’s the second consecutive week the Bulldogs’ (2-1, 2-1 Northeast Conference) have limited an opponent to just a touchdown.

Shai Young ran for a 9-yard score with 7:38 left in the first half to give Bryant a 7-0 lead. Following Wagner’s three-and-out, Kyle Cichanowsky ran it in from 4-yards out for a 14-0 lead. Clark threw a 51-yard pass to Alex Rasmussen to set up Cichanowsky’s run.

After a scoreless second and third quarter, Clark, on fourth-and-6, ran it in from 22 yards out for a 20-0 lead. Dan Adeboboye’s 10-yard run with 2:11 left sealed it at the end of a nine-play, 70-yard drive that lasted just over five minutes.

Wagner used three quarterbacks — DQ Vinson, Jaalon Frazier, Ryan Yost — who combined to throw for 110 yards and three interceptions.

The Seahawks (0-2, 0-2) got on the board when Chris Collier ran it in from 2-yards out as part of a five-play, 40-yard drive.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up