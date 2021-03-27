CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Bonoffski's 32-yard FG gets…

Bonoffski’s 32-yard FG gets Davidson past Morehead St. 24-21

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 4:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Dylan Sparks had a late fourth-quarter touchdown run, Caden Bonoffski kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired, and Davidson beat Morehead State 24-21 on Saturday.

Mark McCurdy broke loose on a 61-yard run, and Sparks capped the four-play drive with a 9-yard TD run that tied it 21-21 with 2:59 remaining. Andrew Foster’s 45-yard field goal attempt for Morehead State hit the right upright with 1:33 to play.

Quarterback Tyler Phelps then led a nine-play drive that included a 22-yard run to help set up Bonoffski’s game-winning kick for Davidson (3-1, 3-0 Pioneer League).

It was the Wildcats’ second straight win over Morehead State (1-3, 1-2) since ending a seven-game losing streak to the Eagles.

McCurdy also had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and finished with 127 yards rushing on eight carries. Sparks ran the ball nine times for 40 yards.

Mark Pappas was 23 of 30 for 284 yards and threw three touchdown passes for Morehead State. Thomas Campbell-Clay had nine receptions for 150 yards and a 29-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Ian Holder and BJ Byrd each added a scoring catch.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up