CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens its…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens its season beating Southern 33-30

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 7:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Skyler Perry accounted for four touchdowns, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held off Southern for a 33-30 victory on Saturday.

Perry threw two touchdown passes and had TD runs of 31 and 2 yards as the Golden Lions built a 33-14 lead midway through the third quarter. He finished with 223 yards passing and 58 yards on the ground.

Southern got back in it when Rahme Shorter blocked a punt and Jamel Byrd returned the ball 17 yards into the end zone to pull the Jaguars to 33-26 with 14:09 left. John Lampley’s 9-yard TD pass to Jarod Simms capped the scoring with 7:12 remaining.

Lampley drove the Jaguars to their 41 but then heaved a desperation pass across midfield that was picked off by Keyvien Johnson with 46 seconds to play. Lampley was 20-of-33 passing for 238 yards and had two TD passes and three interceptions.

It was the season opener for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which ended a seven-game losing streak against Southern (1-1, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). The Golden Lions originally intended start on Feb. 27 hosting Texas Southern was postponed due to weather damage on campus.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up