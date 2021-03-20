Arkansas-Pine Bluff ends six-game skid against Grambling St.

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Skyler Perry threw four touchdown passes, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended a six-game losing streak against Grambling…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Skyler Perry threw four touchdown passes, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended a six-game losing streak against Grambling State with a 48-21 victory on Saturday.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 2-0 for the first time since 2000. Grambling State (0-3, 0-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has lost two straight at home since ending a 16-game home winning streak.

Perry was 18-of-30 passing for 346 yards, and he also carried nine times for 38 yards. Jeremy Brown made two touchdown catches, and Harry Ballard III and Josh Wilkes each had one.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Jalon Thigpen returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown on the Tigers’ second offensive play, and Terrill McCray III scored on the return of a blocked punt following a bad snap in the third quarter for the Golden Lions.

Elijah Walker completed 13 of 26 passes for 174 yards and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Kobe’ Ross for Grambling State. Kash Foley had five receptions for 111 yards, including a 77-yard catch from Keilon Elder that pulled the Tigers to 48-20.

Attendance was 5,105 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.