CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » AP Top 25 Podcast:…

AP Top 25 Podcast: College football’s biggest underachievers

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tennessee’s turmoil. Southern California’s struggles. Nebraska’s search for an identity in a changing college football landscape.

What programs are the biggest underachievers and why?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Steven Godfrey of Banner Society joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to take on the task of finding each conference’s most egregious underachiever.

Can anybody wrestle the title away from Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Why Texas is not the choice in the Big 12. And how USC being unable to maximize its potential hurts all of college football.

Plus, new Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea joins the show and shares his vision for transforming the Commodores.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CBP names Bhagowalia as its permanent CIO

Why the Senate may finally start supporting impactful IT modernization funding

Health agency CIOs see no going back from pandemic transformations

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up