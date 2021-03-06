CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Biden says US to reach 100 million-dose goal Friday | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Aiken, Gather lift Gardner-Webb past Presbyterian in 2OT

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 5:30 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Carlton Aiken threw for 296 yards and pair of scores and his 6-yard TD toss to Naril Gaither sent Gardner-Webb past Presbyterian 31-24 in double overtime on Saturday.

Gaither ran for 154 yards on 18 carries and set a Gardner-Webb (2-0) record with a 96-yard romp late in the first quarter for the game’s first score.

Presbyterian’s last lead of the day came at the end of an 11-play, 82-yard drive with 70 seconds left in regulation when Tyler Huff’s intended receiver could not haul in a pass which ricocheted into the hands of running back Delvecchio Powell II who ran it in from 20 yards for a 24-21 Blue Hose advantage (0-1).

On the ensuing drive, Aiken marched the Bulldogs from their own 28 to Presbyterian’s 20 to set up Kurt Everett’s 37-yard field goal as time expired.

Huff threw for 307 yards and two scores and was intercepted twice.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

