Update on the latest sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA TOURNAMENT

Higher seeds are successful in Monday second-round play

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A day after upsets were all the rage at the NCAA Tournament, the second round wrapped up with just one mild surprise and the rest all blowouts.

Led by overall No. 1 Gonzaga, the rest of the higher seeds in action Monday clobbered their opponents by an average of 18 points.

Still, the seed numbers of the 16 remaining teams add up to 94, the highest total since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985. The previous record of 89 was set in 1986.

This year’s regional semifinals include 15th-seeded Oral Roberts, 12th-seeded Oregon State, 11th-seeded Syracuse, 11th-seeded UCLA and eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago.

Three No. 1 seeds did make it through — Gonzaga, Michigan and Baylor. It’s the sixth straight Sweet 16 appearance for Gonzaga and the fourth for Michigan, the nation’s longest two active streaks.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nets without Irving as they visit Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have won 15 of their last 17, even though Kevin Durant is sidelined by a strained left hamstring. And they’ll try to continue their recent success tonight in Portland against the Trail Blazers. They’ll also be without Kyrie Irving, who’s missing the three-game road trip to deal with what’s described as a family matter.

Also on the NBA schedule:

— The Phoenix Suns — winners of 17 of their last 21 — are in Miami to face the Heat. Miami has lost three in a row.

— The Los Angeles Lakers — playing without the injured LeBron James and Anthony Davis — visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

— Tonight’s NBA action also includes a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors in California. The Denver Nuggets are visiting the Orlando Magic. And the New York Knicks host the Washington Wizards.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Avalanche seeks eighth straight win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche is looking for an eighth-straight win tonight in Arizona against the Coyotes. The two teams met last night, with the Avalanche winning 5-1.

Also on the NHL schedule tonight: The Tampa Bay Lightning plays the first of two this week in Dallas. The Chicago Blackhawks host the Florida Panthers. After a couple of days off, the Detroit Red Wings are in Nashville to play the Predators. And the New Jersey Devils continue a six-game road trip in Philadelphia.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia Tech practice is on hold

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has delayed the start of spring football practice because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to hold their first practice on Tuesday.

Coach Geoff Collins says Georgia Tech had prepared for the possibility by building extra days into its practice schedule. He said the Yellow Jackets “fully intend to still hold our 15 practices allowed by the NCAA this spring.” The school will hold off practicing until getting clearance from its medical experts.

Georgia Tech is coming off a 3-7 season and is 6-16 in two years under Collins.

